Hugh Jackman Shares Touching Tribute To Wife Deborra-lee Furness On 22nd Wedding Anniversary

After 22 years of marriage, Hugh Jackman has only fallen deeper in love with his stunning wife.

"The Greatest Showman" star celebrated his 22nd wedding anniversary with his wife Deborra-lee Furness on Wednesday with a beautiful tribute on Instagram.

"I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that." he wrote alongside a photo. "22 years later ... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world."