Hugh Jackman Shares Touching Tribute To Wife Deborra-lee Furness On 22nd Wedding Anniversary

(Getty Images)
After 22 years of marriage, Hugh Jackman has only fallen deeper in love with his stunning wife.
"The Greatest Showman" star celebrated his 22nd wedding anniversary with his wife Deborra-lee Furness on Wednesday with a beautiful tribute on Instagram.
"I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that." he wrote alongside a photo. "22 years later ... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world."
Hugh also shared a sweet pic of the couple smiling while enjoying a boat ride. Too cute!
Deborra-lee previously opened up to Access during an interview at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards about what makes a lasting Hollywood marriage.
"Just keep talking. It's literally authenticity, openness and transparency. And marriage is really standing butt naked in front of your partner – warts and all – and going 'this is it, this is me,'" she said.
The couple first met on the set of the Australian TV show, "Corelli," in 1995. They share two kids together, Oscar, 17, and Ava, 12.