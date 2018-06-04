Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Show Off Kissing Skills In Wild Acrobatic Pose!

Ian Someherlader and Nikki Reed are already #couplegoals, but these two just took it one step further with an incredible kissing pic.
Ian posted a photo over the weekend where he and his wife of three years are sharing a smooch, while she's laying upside down on top of his feet and leaning back in a backbend. The pair were practicing acro-yoga in the desert, but clearly they know a thing or two about bringing romance to the next level too.
Ian captioned the snap, "Acrokisses in the desert with this human…."
Nikki showed off their serious skills on her Instagram too.
We're officially impressed!