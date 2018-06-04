Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Show Off Kissing Skills In Wild Acrobatic Pose!

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Exchange Touching Anniversary Tributes

Ian Someherlader and Nikki Reed are already #couplegoals, but these two just took it one step further with an incredible kissing pic. 

Ian posted a photo over the weekend where he and his wife of three years are sharing a smooch, while she's laying upside down on top of his feet and leaning back in a backbend. The pair were practicing acro-yoga in the desert, but clearly they know a thing or two about bringing romance to the next level too. 

Ian captioned the snap, "Acrokisses in the desert with this human…."

Acrokisses in the desert with this human...

A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on

Nikki showed off their serious skills on her Instagram too. 

Desert kisses ????

A post shared by Nikki Reed (@nikkireed) on

We're officially impressed!

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News