Ian Somerhalder Shares A Sexy Sneak Peek At His 'V-Wars' Character

On Wednesday, "The Vampire Diaries" star shared a sexy sneak peek at his role in the upcoming Netflix drama "V-Wars," where he plays a doctor fighting a spreading virus that transforms humans into vampires.

"Here he is... @drlutherswannofficial aka Dr. Luther Swann," he captioned the pic. "Would you trust this man?"

In the pic, Ian looks like one hot doc – wearing a white laboratory coat and glasses. And while he may play a human in the sci-fi show, this behind-the-scenes snap suggests that the 39-year-old will still take a bite out of the action. His knuckles are bruised and bloody, meaning he likely fought off some of those murderous predators.

"V-Wars" has yet to receive a premiere date from Netflix, but it's slated to hit the streaming-service soon.