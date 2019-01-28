Ice T Shares Topless Photo Of Wife Coco Asleep Alongside Daughter Chanel

Ice T is letting fans in on an intimate family moment.

The “Law and Order: SVU” star posted a pic on his Twitter account on Monday, showing his wife, who is topless in the pic, sleeping soundly alongside their daughter, Chanel, and their dog.

“I wake up every morning with 3 girls….. lol #TheIceFamily,” he captioned the pic

WARNING: NSFW content ahead

I wake up every morning with 3 girls….. lol #TheIceFamily pic.twitter.com/v87QJYl2R3 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 28, 2019

When a user commented, “what the f*** guy,” Ice T replied, “And may I ask what’s your problem….?”

One user asked if Coco snores. Ice T said that’s something his dog does.

“No… But the Bulldogs snore and fart all night…. Lol,” he tweeted.

Ice T and Coco Austin tied the knot in 2002.

Baby Chanel was born in 2015.