The Iceman Is Back! Val Kilmer To Join Tom Cruise For 'Top Gun: Maverick' Sequel

The Iceman returneth. Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise are back in action for "Top Gun: Maverick" – the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 blockbuster.

In the new film, fans will reunite with Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as he mentors a new generation of US Navy fighter pilots. Val will likely return as Lieutenant Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, Pete's steely . 

Back in May, Tom dropped a first look at the "Top Gun" sequel by sharing a photo from set. In the pic, the 55-year-old actor is suited up as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and is caught nostalgically looking over towards a F-14 Tomcat – a nod to the original film.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is currently in production in San Diego and is set to land in theaters on July 12, 2019.

