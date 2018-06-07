The Iceman Is Back! Val Kilmer To Join Tom Cruise For 'Top Gun: Maverick' Sequel

Back in May, Tom dropped a first look at the "Top Gun" sequel by sharing a photo from set. In the pic, the 55-year-old actor is suited up as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and is caught nostalgically looking over towards a F-14 Tomcat – a nod to the original film.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is currently in production in San Diego and is set to land in theaters on July 12, 2019.