Idris Elba Positive For Coronavirus: ‘I Didn’t Have Any Symptoms’

Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The “Luther” actor shared a video of himself and his wife Sabrina on Twitter where he told fans that he took the test after realizing he had come in contact with someone who had also tested positive.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“I didn’t have any symptoms I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive,” Idris said in the video. “I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got a test immediately, and got the results back today.” The 47-year-old shared that his wife had not yet been tested for the disease.

Idris also had a message for viewers who might not be taking government advice seriously.

WATCH: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga And More Plead For Social Distancing Due To Coronavirus

“Look, this is serious. Now is the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there that aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. So now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”

The “Avengers” star joins a growing list of stars who have contracted the virus. On Sunday, “Quantum Solace” actress Olga Kuryejd shared she had also tested positive.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus,” the 40-year-old captioned a photo of her balcony on Instagram. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

The actress, who also starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 2013 movie “Oblivion,” then shared her caption in Russian. Olga was born in Berdiansk, Ukraine, which was then the Ukrainian SSR.

Last week, megastar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson revealed they had tested positive for coronavirus while shooting a new Baz Lehrmann Elvis movie in Australia.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” the actor captioned his original post.

The “Forrest Gump” actor has since shared more photos with fans, assuring them that he and Rita are taking care of themselves while in quarantine.

Last week, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert also tested positive for the disease, which ultimately prompted the NBA to cancel their season.

Rudy’s teammate Donovan Mitchell has also now tested positive for the disease, as has Detroit Pistons player Christian Wood.

And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in self-quarantine after his wife Sophie tested positive for the disease.

As of Sunday night nearly 3,500 cases of coronavirus had been reported in the US alone, although experts say the actual numbers are likely much higher.