Idris Elba Shakes Up James Bond Rumors: 'Don't Believe The Hype'

Idris Elba stirs fan speculation that he may take over playing James Bond when Daniel Craig bows out. 

The star of "Luther" posted a cryptic tweet on Sunday under a selfie, writing, "my name’s Elba, Idris Elba," echoing 007's catchphrase. 

But before fans could get worked up into a frenzy, Idris tweeted, "Don't believe the HYPE…"

Rumors about Elba taking on the role of Bond have been swirling for several years. In a 2015 interview with the UK's RadioTimes, former Bond Pierce Brosnan said he thought Idris would make a good successor to the role.

Earlier this week, British tabloid Daily Star said film producer and director Antoine Fuqua recently told them that Bond film producer Barbara Broccoli said "it is time" for a non-white actor to embody the iconic role. 

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend Idris Elba's Christmas Party at Kadie's Cocktail Bar & Club on December 9, 2017 in London

READ: Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre Onstage At Movie Screening

However, a rep for Fuqua told the Hollywood Reporter the Daily Star story is a fabrication. "It's all made up stuff. Not sure how it got started," the rep said. 

In 2011, Elba told NPR that while he'd "consider" playing Bond, he didn't want to just be known as a "black James Bond." "I just don't want to be the black James Bond," he said. "Sean Connery wasn't the Scottish James Bond, and Daniel Craig wasn't the blue-eyed James Bond, so if I played him, I don't want to be called the black James Bond."

Daniel Craig is confirmed for his fifth turn as the super-spy in an as-yet-untitled film slated for a Nov. 2019 release. 

Daniel Craig attends a photocall for Bond 24 at Pinewood Studios on December 4, 2014 in Iver Heath, England

READ: Daniel Craig Confirms He'll Return To Play James Bond For A Fifth Time

