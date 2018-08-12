Idris Elba Shakes Up James Bond Rumors: 'Don't Believe The Hype'

However, a rep for Fuqua told the Hollywood Reporter the Daily Star story is a fabrication. "It's all made up stuff. Not sure how it got started," the rep said.

In 2011, Elba told NPR that while he'd "consider" playing Bond, he didn't want to just be known as a "black James Bond." "I just don't want to be the black James Bond," he said. "Sean Connery wasn't the Scottish James Bond, and Daniel Craig wasn't the blue-eyed James Bond, so if I played him, I don't want to be called the black James Bond."

Daniel Craig is confirmed for his fifth turn as the super-spy in an as-yet-untitled film slated for a Nov. 2019 release.