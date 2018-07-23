Iggy Azalea Balances Fried Chicken On Her Butt and Twerks — And It Is Everything!

Iggy Azalea can really do it all!

The "Savior" singer dropped a video on her Instagram account on Monday where she's pulling off an impressive feat — she twerks, while holding onto an airplane and balancing a KFC bucket of fried chicken on her butt. 

I love my life.

Yes, you read that correctly. 

In the funny video, the 28-year-old artist is twerking with her fried chicken balancing precariously on her own tail feather. She's also rocking a super sexy look — fishnet tights, a set of black underwear, knee-high striped boots and a matching crop top. Her hair is pulled back in a sleek ponytail. 

After she pulls off the super skill, Iggy strolls over to the front of the camera and flashes a mile-wide grin. She captioned the video, "I love my life."

We love it too, Iggy. 

