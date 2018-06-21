Iggy Azalea Reacts To Demi Lovato's 'Sober': 'I'm Proud Of You For Having The Guts To Reveal Your Truth'

Iggy Azalea is sticking by her best friend's side through thick and thin.

The "Savior" rapper took to Twitter to commend her pal Demi Lovato on her new single, "Sober," which dropped a truth bomb about the state of the singer's sobriety journey.

In the ballad, Demi -- who celebrated six years without drugs and alcohol in March -- addresses a relapse.

"Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore," Demi belts in the song's chorus.

In a second verse, the singer apologizes to the fans she lost, singing, "I wanna be a role model, but I'm only human."

