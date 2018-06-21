Iggy Azalea Reacts To Demi Lovato's 'Sober': 'I'm Proud Of You For Having The Guts To Reveal Your Truth'

(Getty Images)
Iggy Azalea is sticking by her best friend's side through thick and thin.
The "Savior" rapper took to Twitter to commend her pal Demi Lovato on her new single, "Sober," which dropped a truth bomb about the state of the singer's sobriety journey.
In the ballad, Demi -- who celebrated six years without drugs and alcohol in March -- addresses a relapse.
"Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore," Demi belts in the song's chorus.
In a second verse, the singer apologizes to the fans she lost, singing, "I wanna be a role model, but I'm only human."
A few hours after Demi shared the track, Iggy wrote a supportive Twitter message to her friend.
"Waking up listening to @ddlovato 'sober,'" the Australian artist tweeted. "I'm proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT EASY. I’m here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you’ll choose recovery again. All of us who love you only want to see you happy and healthy."
Last October, the "Stone Cold" singer opened up about her history of drug use and road to recovery in her YouTube documentary, "Simply Complicated" -- at one point revealing that she used cocaine during the taping of her 2012 documentary, "Staying Strong."
The star celebrated six years of sobriety at a New York concert on March 16 alongside tour mates Kehlani and DJ Khaled.
"Six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at 9:00 in the morning, throwing up in the car," she told fans on stage. "And I just remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun.' … So I took a look at my life and I said, 'Something has to change, I've got to get sober.' So I did."
Iggy also helped Demi celebrate her sixth sobriety "birthday."
"I was there the day we sung you Happy Birthday for 6 years sober," the rapper wrote in a second tweet. "I jumped a random person's fence in my PJs to come get you, even when you had no clue I was gonna pop up on your ass. Lmao. I am prepared to keep doing crazy sh*t, bitch. Deal with it, cause I love you."
Iggy wasn't the only star to publicly show their support for Demi after the release of “Sober."
"Love you strong girl," Fifth Harmony singer Normani commented on Instagram, while her bandmate Ally Brooke called the former Disney Channel star "incredible."
Demi's own mom, Dianna De La Garza, also left a comment. "I think this is the most raw, honest, emotional song I’ve ever heard,” she wrote. "You truly are a warrior… I love you."
Recording artists Iggy Azalea and Demi Lovato attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, California.