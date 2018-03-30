Iggy Azalea Reveals Celebs Iced Her After Recent Struggles: 'Everyone Has Pretty Much Acted Like I Don't Exist'

Have celebrities turned their backs on Iggy Azalea?

The "Fancy" rapper got candid about her famous friendships with Billboard, where she revealed many artists have completely iced her.

"Everyone … has pretty much acted like I don’t exist," she told the mag.

"People like Charli [XCX], I’ll see them in passing and say hi, there's no bad blood about that. But there definitely have been some people that I feel like, 'Okay, wow, you're really gonna completely disassociate because of other people's perceptions?'"