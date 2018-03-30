Iggy Azalea Reveals Celebs Iced Her After Recent Struggles: 'Everyone Has Pretty Much Acted Like I Don't Exist'

(Getty Images)
Have celebrities turned their backs on Iggy Azalea?
The "Fancy" rapper got candid about her famous friendships with Billboard, where she revealed many artists have completely iced her.
"Everyone … has pretty much acted like I don’t exist," she told the mag.
"People like Charli [XCX], I’ll see them in passing and say hi, there's no bad blood about that. But there definitely have been some people that I feel like, 'Okay, wow, you're really gonna completely disassociate because of other people's perceptions?'"
Iggy does have some loyal friends, however, including pal Demi Lovato.
"If I'm being honest, the only people who have been there for me are Quavo, Kesha and Demi," Iggy dished.
The two previously teamed up for a performance of "Cool for the Summer" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, and Demi was also set to be a bridesmaid in Iggy's wedding before her split from Nick Young.
Demi even inspired Iggy to enter a mental health treatment facility in Arizona that included intensive therapy.
"I've never really sat down and had an honest conversation with professional people," she said. "It was good to say something to somebody who could give me the tools and information on how to make my life manageable when I'm feeling those things. So it was really useful — I'm glad that I went."
Now, the 27-year-old is due for a comeback. Her latest single – "Savior" – is the first release on her new record label, Island Records. It's only a preview of what's to come on her forthcoming album, "Surviving The Summer."