Iggy Azalea's 'Bad Girls' Tour Has Been Canceled

Iggy Azalea's tour has been canceled.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Iggy Azalea's The Bad Girls Tour has been canceled," Live Nation said in a statement, according to Variety.
"Refunds are available at point of purchase," the statement concludes.
(Getty Images)
The rapper took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the news.
"Believe me – i was really excited for this tour… and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year," she wrote.
"The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make," she continued.
"I hope i will get to see you all in person one day," she added. "I love you."
"All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face," she concluded.
There hasn't been an official announcement about why the tour has been canceled, but some believe it could be due to low ticket sales.
Iggy's opening act CupcakKe, took to social media to react to the tour getting canceled, implying that she went from "getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k." She also claims it was not Iggy's fault and that she loves her.
"Listen y'all , I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that's what I mean by "change plans" …………….. THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS !!!!! It was the ones that put it together !!!!! Iggy knows I love her …. I just need that bag IN FULL that's all," she tweeted on Saturday.
The "Bad Girls" tour was originally scheduled to run from Oct. 27 – Dec. 3.
-- Stephanie Swaim