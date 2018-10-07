Iggy Azalea's 'Bad Girls' Tour Has Been Canceled

Iggy Azalea's tour has been canceled.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Iggy Azalea's The Bad Girls Tour has been canceled," Live Nation said in a statement, according to Variety.

"Refunds are available at point of purchase," the statement concludes.

Iggy Azalea poses in the press room during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas

(Getty Images)

WATCH: Iggy Azalea Puts Press On Blast For Creating Dating Rumors About Her

The rapper took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the news.

"Believe me – i  was really excited for this tour… and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year," she wrote.

WATCH: Iggy Azalea Fangirls Over Jennifer Lopez, Talks 2018 MTV VMAs Fashion & More

"The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make," she continued.

"I hope i will get to see you all in person one day," she added. "I love you."

"All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face," she concluded.

There hasn't been an official announcement about why the tour has been canceled, but some believe it could be due to low ticket sales.

WATCH: Iggy Azalea Says She's Single 1 Day After Confirming Relationship With DeAndre Hopkins

Iggy's opening act CupcakKe, took to social media to react to the tour getting canceled, implying that she went from "getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k." She also claims it was not Iggy's fault and that she loves her.

"Listen y'all , I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that's what I mean by "change plans" …………….. THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS !!!!! It was the ones that put it together !!!!! Iggy knows I love her …. I just need that bag IN FULL that's all," she tweeted on Saturday.

The "Bad Girls" tour was originally scheduled to run from Oct. 27 – Dec. 3.

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News