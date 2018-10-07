Iggy Azalea's 'Bad Girls' Tour Has Been Canceled

Iggy's opening act CupcakKe, took to social media to react to the tour getting canceled, implying that she went from "getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k." She also claims it was not Iggy's fault and that she loves her.

"Listen y'all , I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that's what I mean by "change plans" …………….. THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS !!!!! It was the ones that put it together !!!!! Iggy knows I love her …. I just need that bag IN FULL that's all," she tweeted on Saturday.