'Avengers: Infinity War' Makes A Record $250 Million Its Opening Weekend

A whole lot of superheroes added up to a whole lot of ticket sales. The superhero smorgasbord "Avengers: Infinity Wars" opened with predictable shock-and-awe, earning $250 million in box office over the weekend and edging past "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" to set the highest opening weekend of all-time.

"Infinity War," which brings together some two dozen superheroes in the 10-year culmination of Marvel Studio's "cinematic universe," also set a new global opening record with $630 million even though it's yet to open in China, the world's second-largest movie market. It opens there May 11.

According to the Walt Disney Co.'s estimates Sunday, "Infinity War" overwhelmed the previous global best ("The Fate of the Furious" with $541.9 million) but narrowly topped "The Force Awakens" in North America. The "Star Wars" reboot debuted with $248 million in 2015, which would translate to about $260 million accounting for inflation.