Instagram Star Ekaterina Karaglanova Was Found Dead Inside A Suitcase

Ekaterina Karaglanova, an Instagram influencer known for her travel and fashion has been found dead.

The 24-year-old, who had more than 90K followers on Instagram, was found dead inside a suitcase in her Moscow apartment, according to the BBC.

Prior to her death, Ekaterina had been planning a trip to the Netherlands with her new boyfriend and family to celebrate her 25th birthday.

The travel blogger’s parents grew concerned when they were unable to contact her for several days and requested that her landlord gain access to her apartment. It was there that Ekaterina was found in a suitcase in the hallway with her throat slit.

According to police reports obtained by the BBC, there were no signs that Ekaterina struggled before her death and no weapons were left behind at the crime scene.

Investigators are currently looking into the case, suspecting that jealousy from a former boyfriend could have been a possible motive.

Before her untimely death, Ekaterina had recently graduated from a medical school residency in Moscow where she specialized in dermatology.

Her last Instagram photos were taken on a recent trip to Corfu, Greece.