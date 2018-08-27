Internet It Boy & 'To All The Boys I Loved Before' Star Noah Centineo's Instagram Gets Hacked

This isn't the kind of love letter Peter Kavinsky was looking for.
"To All The Boys I Loved Before" star Noah Centineo's Instagram account was compromised Sunday night, with hackers sharing posts to Noah's 5.3 million Instagram followers promoting iPhone giveaways. The posts to Noah's Instagram Stories and feed encouraged fans to follow a link in order to claim these fake prizes.
Noah took to Twitter in the middle of the night to alert his followers to the cyber attack. "Unfortunately I have absolutely no IPhone X's to giveaway. Which leads me to my next point, My instagram is Hacked," he wrote.
Since the 22-year-old remained pretty chill about the hack, "To All The Boys I Loved Before" fans flooded his replies with hilarious messages and memes — even jokingly naming the prime suspect.
Noah has quickly become the Internet's it boy after Netflix premiered his hit movie earlier this month. The actor previously opened up to W Magazine about his meteoric rise to social media fame.
"Whatever the numbers are, it's just a device, you know? It's not like all of a sudden, I have 2.4 million people with me all the time. Nothing's really changed in my day to day," he said. "For now! Well, until my head gets so big I float up to Mars or something."
Being the Internet's collective boyfriend clearly comes with its pitfalls — like being the target of hackers. "Riverdale" stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were also recent victims of a cyberattack, with both of their Twitter accounts sharing offensive posts to their massive followings.