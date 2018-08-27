Internet It Boy & 'To All The Boys I Loved Before' Star Noah Centineo's Instagram Gets Hacked

This isn't the kind of love letter Peter Kavinsky was looking for.

"To All The Boys I Loved Before" star Noah Centineo's Instagram account was compromised Sunday night, with hackers sharing posts to Noah's 5.3 million Instagram followers promoting iPhone giveaways. The posts to Noah's Instagram Stories and feed encouraged fans to follow a link in order to claim these fake prizes.

Noah took to Twitter in the middle of the night to alert his followers to the cyber attack. "Unfortunately I have absolutely no IPhone X's to giveaway. Which leads me to my next point, My instagram is Hacked," he wrote.