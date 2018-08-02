Introducing Jennifer Garner's Newest Family Member, Hennifer!

Jennifer Garner loves her pet chickens and has just added another to the mix — meet Hennifer!
Hennifer's arrival to the hen house comes after the tragic death of Jennifer's beloved chicken, Regina George. The mother-of-three often shares photos of her chickens on social media and in April she revealed that Regina George had gone to chicken heaven.
Although Regina George could never be replaced, there is a new kid (or should we say hen) on the block! Her name is Hennifer, a clever spin on the name Jennifer and hen combined!The "Love, Simon" actress announced the arrival of adorable chick with a video on May 30 of little Hennifer standing on a sign that reads, "Hi! I'm Hennifer. Nice to meet you."
Since then, Jen has continued to share video updates of Hennifer as she grows up.
Welcome to the family, Hennifer Garner.