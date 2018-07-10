Ireland Baldwin & Alaia Baldwin React To Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Engagement!

Ireland Baldwin and Alaia Baldwin are joining the rest of the Baldwin family in congratulating Hailey Baldwin on her engagement to Justin Bieber!

Ireland and Hailey are cousins and have been longtime buds.

Ireland shared an adorable childhood picture of herself and Hailey on Instagram and wrote, "There’s gunna be one less lonely girl 💍 ... and only one lonely girl left 😚 my other chicken is soon to be a beautiful bride ♥️. congratulations to the two of you @haileybaldwin @justinbieber."

She also shared a photo of Justin's message to Hailey confirming their engagement on her Instagram Story and wrote across the top, "My week ass little heart."