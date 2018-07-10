Ireland Baldwin & Alaia Baldwin React To Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Engagement!

Ireland Baldwin and Alaia Baldwin are joining the rest of the Baldwin family in congratulating Hailey Baldwin on her engagement to Justin Bieber!
Ireland and Hailey are cousins and have been longtime buds.
Ireland shared an adorable childhood picture of herself and Hailey on Instagram and wrote, "There’s gunna be one less lonely girl 💍 ... and only one lonely girl left 😚 my other chicken is soon to be a beautiful bride ♥️. congratulations to the two of you @haileybaldwin @justinbieber."
She also shared a photo of Justin's message to Hailey confirming their engagement on her Instagram Story and wrote across the top, "My week ass little heart."
Hailey's sister, Alaia Baldwin, also shared a sweet message about looking forward to seeing her as a bride. Alaia got hitched in 2017 and Hailey was her maid of honor.
"From one bride to the next ..... congratulations to my baby sister on this exciting next chapter! I love you and wish you both the best. Can’t wait to celebrate with you! @haileybaldwin @justinbieber 💫💍💫💍."
Hailey, 21, and Justin, 24, confirmed their engagement on Monday after photos surfaced that showed Hailey rocking a gigantic oval cut diamond on their recent vacation.
Justin wrote of his soon-to-be-bride on Instagram, "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY."
Check out Hailey's ring in the video below!