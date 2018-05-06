Ireland Baldwin Shares Another Nude Photo On The Beach

Ireland Baldwin poses on the beach. (Credit: Instagram/Tyler Kandel)

"Sundays are for the nudes," according to Ireland Baldwin!

The stunning model shared yet another nude snap on her Instagram account on Sunday, blurring out only her breasts and nether regions. The striking photo was taken on a beach and was done by photographer Tyler Kandel. 

WARNING: NSFW photo ahead… 

Sunday’s are for the nudes @thekandelstudio

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on

Ireland's hot pic is the latest in a series of snaps she's posted from thhphotpgraher. She also shared this snap where she's outstretched on a beach in nothing but a white T-shirt. 

... @thekandelstudio

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on

And she shared this side-profile nude shot last week. 

... @thekandelstudio

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on

Ireland's modeling career is definitely taking off. 

