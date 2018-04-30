Ireland Baldwin Strips For Completely Nude Photo On The Beach

Ireland Baldwin bared all for a sexy beach photo!

The model daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger flaunted her incredible body in a very sultry photo where she's wearing absolutely no clothing. To cover up, she scribbled black marker over her nipples. 

The 22-year-old also strategically posed with one leg out to cover things up from the side angle. She had her hands up and was seen running her hands through her hair. 

... @thekandelstudio

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on

Ireland didn't stop there either. She also stunned in another black and white photo where she was rocking a skintight dress that was nearly see-through when it got wet. In that snap she was also running her hands through her hair. The photos were taken by photographer Tyler Kandel. 

...@irelandbasingerbaldwin

A post shared by tyler kandel (@thekandelstudio) on



It's been a busy week for Ireland already. She spent the weekend out at Stagecoach Country Music Festival and was spotted posing in front of the giant Ferris wheel at the festival. 


Day 3 of #stagecoach with my @truereligion country cuties ???? #MYRLGN

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on

