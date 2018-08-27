Is Ed Sheeran Married?! 'Perfect' Singer Strongly Hints He & Cherry Seaborn Have Tied The Knot

Surprise! Ed Sheeran is a married man -- or at least it sure seems like it!

The "Perfect" singer has tied the knot with now-wife Cherry Seaborn, Ed hinted to Access on Monday.

Ed insinuated the happy news while chatting with Scott Evans, explaining that it wasn't hard to keep the nuptials a secret considering he's always prioritized keeping his private life away from the public eye.

"I never really do anything too public anyway," he replied, when Scott asked how he managed to "sneak that one."

The pop star and his bride got engaged in late 2017, and Ed shared the news with his fans in a rare and romantic Instagram announcement.