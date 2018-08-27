Is Ed Sheeran Married?! 'Perfect' Singer Strongly Hints He & Cherry Seaborn Have Tied The Knot

Surprise! Ed Sheeran is a married man -- or at least it sure seems like it!
The "Perfect" singer has tied the knot with now-wife Cherry Seaborn, Ed hinted to Access on Monday.
Ed insinuated the happy news while chatting with Scott Evans, explaining that it wasn't hard to keep the nuptials a secret considering he's always prioritized keeping his private life away from the public eye.
"I never really do anything too public anyway," he replied, when Scott asked how he managed to "sneak that one."
The pop star and his bride got engaged in late 2017, and Ed shared the news with his fans in a rare and romantic Instagram announcement.
"Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx," he wrote at the time, captioning a sweet photo of him and Cherry with his arms wrapped around her.
Weeks later, Ed ignited speculation that he and Cherry were already wed after he wore what looked like a wedding band at the BRIT Awards in February. However, he clarified to British talk show "Lorraine" on the red carpet that it was an engagement ring Cherry had made herself.
Now, Ed is apparently a husband and gave Access a look at the official jewelry to prove it.
Congrats to the happy newlyweds!
Editor's note: This story has been updated following clarification from Ed Sheeran's representative that the singer did not "confirm" his marriage.
-- Access Staff