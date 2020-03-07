Is Meghan Markle Sending A Secret Sentimental Message To Prince Harry With Necklace?

Meghan Markle seems to be sending a secret message to her love, Prince Harry, with a piece of jewelry! The. Duchess of Sussex has been enjoying the final round of UK-based engagements as a senior working royal alongside Prince Harry this week, and she seems to be sending a sweet little nod in his direction while she’s at it.

Meghan was seen wearing a small gold pendant necklace at an event at the National Theatre in London on Thursday and it has a special engraving in it. The necklace, made by designer Sophie Lis, quotes an ode from French poet Rosemonde Gérard which translates to: “Every day I love you more, more than yesterday less than tomorrow.” The necklace has a small ruby plus sign next to the engraving, “Qu’hier” and “Que Demain” followed by a ruby minus sign.

Lis posted about Meghan wearing the necklace on her Instagram account, sharing that she was so pleased to see the royal rocking the piece. While it’s not clear if the necklace was a gift from Harry or not, it does seem to speak to the couple’s extremely strong love for each other.

The duo were all smiles as they braved rainy weather to his the Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony for wounded service personnel on Thursday night and Harry kept a tight hold on his love while they were at it.

The pair also stepped out on Saturday night, wearing red color-coordinated outfits to hit the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall. The two seemed beyond happy to be by each other’s side as they made their way to the event.

Harry and Meghan announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal duties and be making plans to become financially independent of the crown. The two have been spending their time outside of the United Kingdom, instead taking up residence in Canada and making trips to the United States.

This week will mark their final engagements as senior working royals.

