'It: Chapter Two' Drops First Full Look At The Grown-Up Losers' Club

Get ready to float over this
news. "It" fans just got their first official look at the grown-up
Losers' Club.
The horror hit dropped an Instagram photo of the anticipated sequel's full cast on Monday, showing all seven stars laughing together at a table read.
Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris) couldn't look chummier in the shot, and many of them reposted it on their own social media pages with similarly themed captions.
"LOSERS," Jessica wrote, adding "Shoot Day 1" with a check mark emoji.
"Last Supper Losers," Andy quipped on his post, referencing the actors' familiar-looking positions.
Based on Stephen King's classic novel, "It" shattered box office expectations with a staggering $327 million domestic take last year and ignited immediate buzz for a big screen follow-up.
Like the book's second half, "It: Chapter Two" will pick up 27 years after the events of the first film and see the old friends reunite after the evil force they'd battled as children returns to terrorize their hometown of Derry, Maine.
It won't just be franchise newcomers this time around, though.
The young breakout stars of the 2017 smash – Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Finn Wolfhard (Richie) and Wyatt Oleff (Stanley) – are reportedly returning for flashback appearances. And, of course, Bill Skarsgård will reprise his role as the terrifying Pennywise.
"It: Chapter Two" is due in theaters on Sept. 6, 2019.
-- Erin Biglow