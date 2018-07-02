'It: Chapter Two' Drops First Full Look At The Grown-Up Losers' Club

Get ready to float over this news. "It" fans just got their first official look at the grown-up Losers' Club.



The horror hit dropped an Instagram photo of the anticipated sequel's full cast on Monday, showing all seven stars laughing together at a table read.

Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris) couldn't look chummier in the shot, and many of them reposted it on their own social media pages with similarly themed captions.