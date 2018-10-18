It's Official! Britney Spears Is Heading Back To Vegas For A Brand New Residency

Britney Spears is officially headed back to Sin City!
The "Slumber Party" singer will launch her second Las Vegas concert residency – called "Britney: Domination" – in February 2019 at the Park Theater at Park MGM.
The big announcement was made from Las Vegas' Toshiba Plaza and livestreamed on Ellen DeGeneres' YouTube channel, giving viewers a taste of the city's excitement for Brit's return. The stream featured a sea of eager Britney fans, a massive parade and – for the big finale – a dramatic entrance from the pop diva herself.
The 36-year-old previously spent four years performing at Planet Hollywood's The AXIS (now Zappos Theater) for her first residency, "Britney: Piece of Me."
For her second round on the Strip, Britney has reportedly scored a major pay raise. According to The Daily Mail, the pop star will be raking in more than $500,000 per performance, making her the highest paid performer in the city – even edging out Celine Dion for that top spot.
Tickets for Brit's new slate of concerts are set to go on sale Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.
