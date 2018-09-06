Jack Coleman Returning To 'Chicago P.D.' (Exclusive)

"Disco Bob" is back in
the house!
Jack Coleman is returning to NBC's "Chicago P.D.," Access can reveal.
The "Heroes" alum, who made his "P.D." debut playing Bob Ruzek, a police officer, in the "Disco Bob" episode of Season 2, will be back in the upcoming season.
Jack Coleman in 'Chicago P.D.' (NBC)
Jack will appear in the fifth episode of Season 6, which Eriq La Salle is directing.
Jack's return to the show will air Oct. 24 on NBC.
Bob is the father of Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and the character has history with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).
In the upcoming Season 6 episode, the Intelligence team is working a case and the younger Ruzek is surprised when his dad is somehow mixed up with things, complicating an already problematic situation.
"Chicago P.D." returns Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10/9, alongside NBC's other Chicago dramas – "Chicago Med" at 8/7c and "Chicago Fire" at 9/8c.
-- Jolie Lash