Jack Coleman Returning To 'Chicago P.D.' (Exclusive)

Bob is the father of Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and the character has history with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).



In the upcoming Season 6 episode, the Intelligence team is working a case and the younger Ruzek is surprised when his dad is somehow mixed up with things, complicating an already problematic situation.

"Chicago P.D." returns Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10/9, alongside NBC's other Chicago dramas – "Chicago Med" at 8/7c and "Chicago Fire" at 9/8c.

