Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Started Dating Will Smith Before He Was Divorced From Ex-Wife Sheree

Jada Pinkett Smith moved into Will Smith's house before he was even divorced from his ex!
In an interview with Access, Jada and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones opened up about how Jada started up her relationship with Will before he had officially ended things with his ex, Sheree Zampino.
"I think initially when Will first called you, I think he was still married or he was just separated, or something, and I said, he’s not available to you," Banfield-Jones revealed.
"He was 'div,'" Jada replied. "The 'orced' hadn’t happened yet."
Jada and Will have been married for 20 years now, so while things started out a little rocky, it all ended up just fine. Jada, who has a new show "Red Table Talk" on Facebook Watch, opened up about the early part of her relationship with Will because she said it taught her a lot about life, love, and ultimately motherhood.
Not only was she in a new relationship with Will, she was also thrust into co-parenting his then-young son, Trey. In the first episode of her "Red Table Talk" show, she and Sheree sit down to talk about what that time was like for both of them.
"That’s our first episode. That’s our Mother’s Day episode,” Pinkett Smith said. “I thought it was important to have that conversation because she was my entry point to motherhood. I was co-mothering with her. At that particular time, before [having a blended family] was popular, before it was even an idea, we were trying to create something that we had never experienced."
Will shared a funny clip of his wife's new show and also joked about how his ex and his new wife worked it out. In the clip, Sheree recalls what she said to Jada the first time that they spoke about her moving in with Will.
