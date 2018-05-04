Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Started Dating Will Smith Before He Was Divorced From Ex-Wife Sheree

Jada Pinkett Smith moved into Will Smith's house before he was even divorced from his ex!

In an interview with Access, Jada and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones opened up about how Jada started up her relationship with Will before he had officially ended things with his ex, Sheree Zampino.

"I think initially when Will first called you, I think he was still married or he was just separated, or something, and I said, he’s not available to you," Banfield-Jones revealed.

"He was 'div,'" Jada replied. "The 'orced' hadn’t happened yet."