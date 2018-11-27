Jada Pinkett Smith Says That Divorce Is 'Never An Option' With Will Smith

Like most couples, Jada Pinkett Smith and her hubby Will Smith have had their fair share of ups and downs, but Jada never considered divorce as a viable option.

On Monday's episode of "Red Table Talk," Jada recalled that her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones had once asked her why she never thought about divorcing Will.

"One of the ideas for me is that we've built such a beautiful community," the 47-year-old said. "We've built such a beautiful family and our survival – we do well together. And then breaking that group and community up, it's just never an option."