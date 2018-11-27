Jada Pinkett Smith Says That Divorce Is 'Never An Option' With Will Smith

Like most couples, Jada Pinkett Smith and her hubby Will Smith have had their fair share of ups and downs, but Jada never considered divorce as a viable option.
On Monday's episode of "Red Table Talk," Jada recalled that her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones had once asked her why she never thought about divorcing Will.
"One of the ideas for me is that we've built such a beautiful community," the 47-year-old said. "We've built such a beautiful family and our survival – we do well together. And then breaking that group and community up, it's just never an option."
The "Girls Trip" star went on to describe a marriage as a form of survival that everybody needs.
"It has a lot to do with survival, resources, and just having somebody or somebodies by you that can help you figure it out," she said. "Everybody needs that and you know, it's only for you to decide how you need it and who you need it from."
Jada even admitted that she doesn't feel that she is "mature enough" to get divorced because "breaking up assets" can be difficult.
However, the mother-of-two argued that she is mature enough to play the hand she has been dealt in her marriage.
"I actually have more maturity to figure it out within and work with what I got," she explained.
Jada and Will will be celebrating their 21-year anniversary on Dec. 31.
If their social media tributes to one another are anything like last year, we might want to take some notes from these marriage experts!