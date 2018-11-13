Jaden Smith Called Tyler The Creator His 'Boyfriend': Find Out How Tyler Reacted!

Jaden Smith is showing Tyler the Creator some serious love!
The 20-year-old musician made an interesting announcement about his "relationship status" with the rapper during his performance at the 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Sunday, Nov. 11.
"Tyler the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so mother f**king much. And I want to tell you guys something…Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler is my mother f**king boyfriend," he told the audience with pride.
When the camera panned over to Jaden's so-called "boyfriend" his shook his finger in disapproval.
On Monday, the "GOKO" singer took to Twitter to confirm his big news (again).
"Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can't Deny It Now," he wrote.
In response, the 27-year-old said that Jaden was simply "crazy" (neither confirming or denying his claim).
It was difficult for Twitter users to decipher the nature of their relationship, which sparked the debate from fans.
A source told People that Jaden was just "trolling."
It remains unclear if this is a true declaration of love or a joke gone-wrong, but we are more than ready to see how this one unfolds!