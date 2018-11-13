Jaden Smith Called Tyler The Creator His 'Boyfriend': Find Out How Tyler Reacted!

Jaden Smith is showing Tyler the Creator some serious love!

The 20-year-old musician made an interesting announcement about his "relationship status" with the rapper during his performance at the 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Sunday, Nov. 11.

"Tyler the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so mother f**king much. And I want to tell you guys something…Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler is my mother f**king boyfriend," he told the audience with pride.