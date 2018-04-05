Jaime King Blasts Paparazzi For Documenting Violent Attack Instead Of Trying To Help 4-Year-Old Son

Jaime King is speaking out after her young son was struck by glass after a man allegedly attacked her car on Wednesday.

The actress' 4-year-old son, James Knight, was inside the parked car with family friend Judit Balogh when the suspect – who has been identified as 47-year-old Paul Francis Floyd – allegedly climbed on top of it.

"[James] was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child," a release from the Beverly Hills Police Department stated.



