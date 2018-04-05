Jaime King Blasts Paparazzi For Documenting Violent Attack Instead Of Trying To Help 4-Year-Old Son

Jaime King is speaking out after her young son was struck by glass after a man allegedly attacked her car on Wednesday.
The actress' 4-year-old son, James Knight, was inside the parked car with family friend Judit Balogh when the suspect – who has been identified as 47-year-old Paul Francis Floyd – allegedly climbed on top of it.
"[James] was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child," a release from the Beverly Hills Police Department stated.
Jaime King is seen on April 4, 2018 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
Now, the "Hart of Dixie" star is slamming paparazzi who documented the attack rather than stepping in to protect her child.
"I want to believe that we live in a world where human integrity comes before documenting an attack," she tweeted on Thursday. "I'm saddened that the paparazzi chose to terrorize my son and I by shoving cameras in our face during an attack, whilst he was shaking and crying instead of trying to help."
"The attack was incredibly violent, and my 4 year old son was obviously the target of the individual's brutal attack, which is terrifying," she added.
While Jaime and James continue to recover from the violent incident, she hopes that this raises awareness for mental health and drug addiction issues that plague Los Angeles' homeless.
"Mental health, drug addiction, and homelessness are issues that need to be addressed, and we desperately need more resources dedicated to helping the people suffering. We as a society can do better than to let those in need endanger themselves and those around them without the help they acquire," she wrote.
"I will do all I can so that no parent, child, person will have to be victimized as we have and that those in need receive the resources necessary."