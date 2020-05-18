Jaime King Files For Divorce From Kyle Newman After 13 Years Of Marriage (Reports)

Jaime King has filed for divorce from her husband, Kyle Newman, after more than 13 years of marriage. The “Hart of Dixie” star, 41, filed for dissolution of marriage with the Los Angeles County Court on Monday, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The couple may have been separated earlier, though. According to multiple reports, the pair has been quarantining separately, with Jaime staying at their California home and Kyle spending time with their two children in Pennsylvania.

Jaime has not written any statements on social media about the potential divorce documents. Instead, her last two posts have been related to her children. She shared a photo of when she was pregnant and she also shared a sweet Mother’s Day post and honored her children.

“I am incredibly blessed to be your mama. Thank you for choosing me my beautiful babies. May I always hold for you and be the safest space that you know 🦋with happiness, peace, unconditional loving, support, laughter, abundance, understanding, joy and hearing and seeing you for you forever. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mama’s out there❣️#MothersDay 🛡,” Jaime captioned the snap.

One of the couple’s last public events together was at the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiere in December.

Access has reached out to Jaime’s reps for comment. Story developing.