James Bay Releases 'Us' With Alicia Keys Following 'The Voice' Performance

James Bay just dropped a new version of his song "Us" with Alicia Keys after performing the track with Alicia on the season finale of "The Voice" on Tuesday.
The song appears on his second studio album "Electric Light," which dropped on May 18. James' "The Voice" performance also comes ahead of his massive European tour, which kicks off on May 25. He'll head to the U.S. portion of his tour in September.
