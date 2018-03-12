James Bay Slays 'SNL' Performance & Reveals 'Electric Light' Album Will Drop May 18

British singer-songwriter James Bay took the spotlight on "Saturday Night Live" on March 10 and wowed with a performance of two songs, "Wild Love" and "Pink Lemonade, off his upcoming album "Electric Light." "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown hosted this week's episode of "SNL."
"Wild Love," James' first single since 2014 is moody, sultry and soulful. Check out his peformance on "SNL" of the hit song below.
James just released "Pink Lemonade" and it is a bigger, up-tempo track with a total 1980s British rock vibe. For the "SNL" performance, James rocked a bright pink, sparkling shirt to match the fun vibes of the song.
James soulful and rocking performance on "SNL" comes hot on the heels of news that his sophomore album "Electric Light" will drop on May 18. James has also added new tour dates to his schedule to mark the release of his record.
Check out the full track list below!
Electric Light Tracklist
1. Intro
2. Wasted On Each Other
3. Pink Lemonade
4. Wild Love
5. Us
6. In My Head
7. Interlude
8. Just For Tonight
9. Wanderlust
10. I Found You
11. Sugar Drunk High
12. Stand Up
13. Fade Out
14. Slide