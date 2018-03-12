James Bay Slays 'SNL' Performance & Reveals 'Electric Light' Album Will Drop May 18

British singer-songwriter James Bay took the spotlight on "Saturday Night Live" on March 10 and wowed with a performance of two songs, "Wild Love" and "Pink Lemonade, off his upcoming album "Electric Light." "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown hosted this week's episode of "SNL."

"Wild Love," James' first single since 2014 is moody, sultry and soulful. Check out his peformance on "SNL" of the hit song below.