James Corden Fuels A Hilarious Internet Debate Over How To Pronounce Blink-182

The historic rivalry between the United States and England just broke hilarious new ground – '90s rock band pronunciations.
The cross-pond debate began on Monday night, when "The Late Late Show with James Corden" co-head writer Ian Karmel clued his followers in on the surprising way Brits say Blink-182.
"The British call Blink-182 Blink One Eight Two, and I'm not saying that's WHY they lost the Revolutionary War, but…" he joked.
The tweet quickly sparked a massive social media dispute, with Americans defending their preferred pronunciation ("One Eighty Two") and Brits holding their ground.
Soon, James Corden himself – one of America's most famous British expats – chimed in, admitting that while English fans did get the band's name incorrect, American ones did, too.
"Don't start this. I admit we are wrong on this," he wrote. "America calls them Blink One eighty two. Which is also wrong. They technically should be called Blink one hundred and eighty two. Don't take some moral high ground here."
By Tuesday, James' tweet had caught the attention of Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus, who cheekily set the record straight.
"Thank you James," he responded. "Some say one eighty two. Some say one eight two. But in all of this, I feel like we've lost sight of the fact that the B in blink-182 should be lower-case."
A few hours later, Blink-182 (er, blink-182) founding member Tom DeLonge also weighed in, further sending fans into a tizzy with his own unique pronunciation.
"It's actually – Blink eighteen-two," he tweeted. "People have all gotten this wrong for years. Sometimes this can happen with very complex, thoughtful and elevated art."