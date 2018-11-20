James Corden Fuels A Hilarious Internet Debate Over How To Pronounce Blink-182

The historic rivalry between the United States and England just broke hilarious new ground – '90s rock band pronunciations.

The cross-pond debate began on Monday night, when "The Late Late Show with James Corden" co-head writer Ian Karmel clued his followers in on the surprising way Brits say Blink-182.

"The British call Blink-182 Blink One Eight Two, and I'm not saying that's WHY they lost the Revolutionary War, but…" he joked.

The tweet quickly sparked a massive social media dispute, with Americans defending their preferred pronunciation ("One Eighty Two") and Brits holding their ground.