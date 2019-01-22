James Gandolfini’s Son Cast As Young Tony Soprano In Upcoming ‘Sopranos’ Prequel Film

“The Sopranos” kept it in the family when finding the perfect young Tony.

James Gandolfini’s son will portray the future mob boss in the anticipated feature-length prequel to HBO’s classic series, Deadline reports.

Michael Gandolfini is set to take on the 1960s version of his late father’s iconic character for “The Many Saints of Newark.” The film is set during the racially-charged riots that left 26 dead and hundreds more injured in the New Jersey city.

The 19-year-old shared excitement about teaming with “Sopranos” masterminds for a throwback look at where it all began.

“It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano,” Michael said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I’m going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for ‘The Many Saints of Newark.'”

Despite his and Gandolfini’s undeniable resemblance, it seems Michael had to prove himself worthy of the part like any other actor. Sources told Deadline that the “Ocean’s 8” co-star won over filmmakers following an “extensive audition process” in which he displayed a “mastery of Tony’s mannerisms.”

“Sopranos” creator Chase and writer Lawrence Konner teamed up to pen the “Newark” screenplay and both will also produce the film. Alan Taylor, who helmed nine episodes of the show, is taking the director’s chair.

Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen and Corey Stoll round out the supporting cast alongside Alessandro Nivola as Tony’s mentor, Dickie Moltisanti – a name which likely rings familiar to “Sopranos” fans.

Gandolfini sadly passed away in 2013 at the age of 51. The three-time Emmy winner’s former castmates recently celebrated the series’ 20th anniversary in New York City and recalled to Access how they were processing his absence amid the milestone.

“He cast a huge shadow when he was here, and now that he’s not here and we’re missing him it’s an even bigger one,” Michael Imperioli said on the red carpet. “It’s a loving one, though, you know?”

