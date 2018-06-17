James Van Der Beek & His Wife Kimberly Welcome A Baby Girl: Meet Gwendolyn!

James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek shares a sweet photo where he's holding his baby girl Gwendolyn, who was born on June 15, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly are officially a family of seven!

The "Dawson's Creek" alum announced the happy news that his wife had given birth to their fifth child, a daughter named Gwendolyn. Little Gwendolyn joins siblings,  Joshua, 6, and daughters Olivia, 7, Annabel Leah, 4, and Emilia, 2.

James shared the happy news on Instagram on Father's Day and wrote a touching caption alongside a series of snaps of his brood. In one photo his wife and his children are saying hello to their new baby sister. In another, James is bonding with his newborn child. And in several others, their happy kiddos are holding onto the baby. 

Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay ???? These last few days, as I’ve enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending “boy time” with my son and getting my two year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how... I’ve been heart sick about something. As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid’s benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it’s happening to both). And it wouldn’t be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity. If we allow our government to de-humanize fathers, and mothers, and children in the name of defending our borders... we’ve lost a huge part what makes those borders worth defending. And even if you don’t believe in karma, or in extending basic human decency to people who didn’t win the geographic birth lottery... even if you’re hard-liner enough to say, “Break the law, suffer the consequences,” shouldn’t the punishment at least fit the crime? And if you’re still cold enough to say, “Well, it’s effective,” consider this: This heinous practice was put into place by our own attorney general (who justified it with a cherry-picked Bible verse), and our president blamed rivals before tweeting his list of legislative demands to be met before he stops it. Regardless of how you feel about immigration, or a wall, or this president... if we say we’re okay with our government using human rights violations as a deterrent or as a bargaining chip... what happens when we find ourselves on the wrong side of the agenda? Either in this administration or the next? This should not be a political issue - it’s a human one. A crime against humanity is a crime against us all. More info in link in my bio. Oh, and @vanderkimberly - you’re a f*cking earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you. And our new baby’s name is Gwendolyn ❤️ #HappyFathersDay everybody.

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on

He also used the photo caption to discuss the hot button issue of immigration in the United States right now. 

"Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay. These last few days, as I've enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending 'boy time' with my son and getting my two-year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how...I've been heart sick about something," he wrote. 

"As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid's benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it's happening to both)," he said. "And it wouldn't be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity." 

The U.S. government announced on Friday that 1,995 children were separated from 1,940 adults at the U.S.-Mexico border between April 19 and May 31, Reuters reported. 

James continued to address the issue in his caption. 

"Regardless of how you feel about immigration, or a wall, or this president...if we say we're okay with our government using human rights violations as a deterrent or as a bargaining chip...what happens when we find ourselves on the wrong side of the agenda? Either in this administration or the next?" James said. "This should not be a political issue - it's a human one. A crime against humanity is a crime against us all."

"Oh, and @vanderkimberly - you're a f--king earth goddess rock star and I'm as in awe of you as I am in love with you," James wrote. "And our new baby's name is Gwendolyn #HappyFathersDay everybody."

The happy couple announced in February that they had another baby on the way.

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News