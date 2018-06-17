James Van Der Beek & His Wife Kimberly Welcome A Baby Girl: Meet Gwendolyn!

He also used the photo caption to discuss the hot button issue of immigration in the United States right now.

"Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay. These last few days, as I've enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending 'boy time' with my son and getting my two-year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how...I've been heart sick about something," he wrote.

"As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid's benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it's happening to both)," he said. "And it wouldn't be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity."

The U.S. government announced on Friday that 1,995 children were separated from 1,940 adults at the U.S.-Mexico border between April 19 and May 31, Reuters reported.

James continued to address the issue in his caption.

"Regardless of how you feel about immigration, or a wall, or this president...if we say we're okay with our government using human rights violations as a deterrent or as a bargaining chip...what happens when we find ourselves on the wrong side of the agenda? Either in this administration or the next?" James said. "This should not be a political issue - it's a human one. A crime against humanity is a crime against us all."

"Oh, and @vanderkimberly - you're a f--king earth goddess rock star and I'm as in awe of you as I am in love with you," James wrote. "And our new baby's name is Gwendolyn #HappyFathersDay everybody."

The happy couple announced in February that they had another baby on the way.