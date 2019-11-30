James Van Der Beek Says He Has A ‘Newfound Gratitude’ For Wife Kimberly After She Suffered Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek has “newfound gratitude” for his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, after recently revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage.

The “Dawson Creek” alum, who shares kids Gwendolyn, 17 months, Emilia, 3½, Annabel Leah, 5½, Joshua, 7½, and Olivia, 9, with his Kimberly, took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife resting after Thanksgiving dinner. In his heartfelt post, James also expressed his thanks to family and friends for all the love and support they’ve received during this difficult time.

“In a place of newfound gratitude to have @vanderkimberly in this world today. Got really scary for a minute there – scary enough to wake me up to how much appreciation I have for so many things I just take for granted,” the 42-year-old wrote, referring to his wife’s miscarriage, during which she said she “nearly lost her life.”

Adding, “I’ll admit, I paused for a moment, wondering if it was healthy to be thankful for one’s IG following, but it’s the quality of people on here I’m grateful for, not so much the quantity,” the actor continued.

“I’d never been so open (especially with tragedy) as I’ve been these last few weeks, and you responded with love and support and prayers and shared your own stories, and we felt the energy… and it helped. So, thank you.”

Meanwhile, Kimberly also shared a heartfelt message of her own on Instagram, sharing a series of pics from the family’s Turkey Day celebration.

“So, I would like to respectfully honor our beautiful native people and acknowledge the pains of the past and present that often get over looked on Thanksgiving when we historically have told false and misleading tales,” Kimberly wrote. “All the while I would like to still give gratitude. I hope that piece of the holiday remains intact, always.”

“I am more grateful for life than I have ever been,” she continued. “For my husband. My children. My family. His family that is my family. An incredible hospital nearby. For my friends that are family (@rosettagetty and @baltgetty your holiday love over all these years means so much). Even the messes that drive me crazy, the traffic, the disagreements, I’m here for all of it. IM HERE! I’m alive! My voice is beautiful and powerful. I’m grateful for it. I allow it to move through.”

“My body is a gift. I am grateful for it and will care for it. I’m grateful for the universal life force energy that exists within all of us. I’m grateful. My dear friends, my trybe, the people that exchange smiles along the way. Thank you,” Kimberly concluded her post. “And for those of you taking a moment to share in my message, thank you.”

During the Nov. 18 episode of “Dancing with the Stars,” Jason announced that Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage the weekend before.