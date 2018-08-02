Jamie Dornan Recounts His Mother's Tragic Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Jamie Dornan gave an emotional account of one of the most difficult times of his life — when his mother, Lorna, died of pancreatic cancer when he was just 16 years old.
The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star told the BBC that he lost his mother "20 years ago last week," while discussing his new role as patron of a group called NI PanC that aims to raise awareness about the disease.
"Horrific- I often say this but you don't really know what the effects are of losing someone, particularly when you're so young. They are daily and continue to have an effect," the 36-year-old told the BBC.
Jamie expressed that one of the most difficult realizations he has made is that his children are without a grandparent.
"You never get over it and now that I have kids myself I see they don’t have a grandmother from my side- that's an odd thing," he explained.
The Irish actor added that he's happy to be part of a charity that helps raise awareness of pancreatic cancer.
"I've always wanted to be associated to a charity that means something in a major way. It all seemed very fitting I could do whatever I can to promote awareness of this horrendous disease."