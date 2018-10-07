Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Are Expecting Their Third Child

Jamie Dornan's family is going to get a little bigger!

The actor and his wife Amelia Warner are expecting a third child, Jamie's rep confirms to Access.

The new baby will join the couple's 2-year-old daughter Elva and 4-year-old daughter Dulcie.

The "Fifty Shades" star recently spoke to The Sunday Times about parenthood, saying that "being a dad is the best."

"I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me," he told the publication. "Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by."

He also spoke to the Times about his love for his wife.

"Certainly there's never a day that I don't tell her I love her," he gushed, and he also talked about how they handle conflict.

"We get frustrated at times, usually when travelling with the kids, but we'd never let anything boil and become a thing," he revealed.

"We know couples who are plate-throwers, but that's just not us," he said. "I'm glad it's not us, plates are expensive.

Congrats to the happy family!

-- Stephanie Swaim

