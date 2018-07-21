Jamie Lee Curtis Embraces Emotional Fan At Comic-Con Who Says Her 'Halloween' Character Helped Save His Life

In Comic-Con's Hall H, the massive room that holds the highest profile presentations and hosts the biggest movie and television stars, there is still a strict division between the actors on stage and those in the audience. But Jamie Lee Curtis changed that Friday, walking off-stage during the presentation for the new "Halloween" to embrace an emotional fan.

Wiping tears away, the man used his moment at the Q&A microphone to tell a story about a home invasion he experienced. He said that her character saved his life and inspired him to use knitting needles in defense. He said he was a victor not a victim because of her, and that she was the reason he attended the convention.

A stunned audience watched as Curtis, without warning, left her seat on the big stage and walked down to share a quiet moment with the man.