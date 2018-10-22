Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Massive Celeb Support After She Slays The Box Office With 'Halloween'

Jamie Lee Curtis has broken THREE box office records after the opening of classic horror flick sequel "Halloween," and celebs are showing her their support!

The movie earned $77.5 million in its opening weekend, crushing the franchise opening record ($26 million, btw).

"Halloween" was also recognized as the best horror opening with a female lead, and the biggest debut ever for a female lead over 55 years old.

Jamie took to Twitter for a well-deserved brag about the movie's success.