Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Massive Celeb Support After She Slays The Box Office With 'Halloween'

Jamie Lee Curtis has broken THREE box office records after the opening of classic horror flick sequel "Halloween," and celebs are showing her their support!

The movie earned $77.5 million in its opening weekend, crushing the franchise opening record ($26 million, btw).

"Halloween" was also recognized as the best horror opening with a female lead, and the biggest debut ever for a female lead over 55 years old.

Jamie took to Twitter for a well-deserved brag about the movie's success.

Many celebrities took notice of her accomplishment and showed the horror flick queen their love:

Looks like this classic slasher film provides the perfect combination of screams and female empowerment -- the perfect girls night activity! 

