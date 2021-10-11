Jamie Lynn Spears Opens Up About Her Mental Health In New Tell-All Memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’

Jamie Lynn Spears is planning to get candid in her new memoir.

The “Sweet Magnolias” alum revealed on Instagram on Monday that she is releasing a tell-all memoir titled, “Things I Should Have Said”, where she will discuss her mental health. The 30-year-old initially started writing the book back in 2017 when her now 13-year-old daughter Maddie almost died after nearly drowning.

“Back In 2017, after Maddie’s life changing accident, I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way. I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to,” she wrote in part.

The ”Zoey 101” alum also revealed that portions of the proceeds of the book will go to the nonprofit This Is Brave, which aims to share stories about individuals living with mental illness.

“I’m so happy to announce that a portion of my book proceeds will be going to @thisismybrave ,because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don’t feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences,” the caption continued.

Jamie Lynn’s mother Lynne Spears congratulated her daughter on Instagram in a post re-shared by the actress.

“I know how hard Jamie Lynn has worked on this the past 4 years, and I’m proud she’s finally able to share it, especially the details of our Maddie’s miracle,” Lynne wrote.

— Stephanie Swaim