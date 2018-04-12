Jamie Lynn Spears Welcomes Baby Girl Ivey Joan

Their bundle of joy also has a very special meaning behind her name. "We are beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family!" Jamie Lynn told PEOPLE. "Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I’ve ever known."

Jamie Lynn revealed in December that she and her husband would be expanding their brood, which already includes her daughter, 9½-year-old daughter Maddie Briann, from her relationship with Casey Aldridge.

When she announced the news in December she shared a sweet photo of their family standing in a circle and holding hands.

"Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone … sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” the star captioned the pic. "2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist."

Congrats to the whole family.