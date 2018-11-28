Janel Parrish Dishes On Returning As Mona In 'PLL: The Perfectionists' & How Married Life Is Going

Janel Parrish has a lot going on!
The actress spoke with Access about married life, working on "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" and her new film, "Tiger."
For starters, everyone's favorite "Pretty Little Liars" villain Mona is coming back! The 30-year-old star revealed that she's excited to return to the screen as her iconic character Mona in the highly-anticipated series, "The Perfectionists."
"It feels very familiar to me, but it's also a fun change," she told Access. "It's a couple years later, we have a little bit of a time jump, Mona's a little bit older, a little bit wiser, a little bit more grounded. But she's still Mona. So it's fun playing a character I know so well, but I'm also still sort of learning more about her as well."
Janel also got candid about what it's like working with new co-stars on "The Perfectionists." Sofia Carson is joining the show as Ava and Janel revealed that her new co-star is "amazing."
"She's so sweet and so hardworking and just so beautiful inside and out."
On top of new, exciting characters, fans of "PLL" are hoping that other core members of the show might make some appearances, and Janel hopes they will too!
"I hope so, absolutely. That would be amazing!" she said.
Janel has also been busy on the big screen too! The stunning star has a new movie "Tiger," where she stars opposite Micky Rourke, dropping on Friday.
"It's such an amazing, inspiring movie," she said of the film. "Mickey Rourke is a legend, I was so intimidated to work with him. Once we started working I completely forgot that he was Mickey Rourke because he was just so good and so in character that it immediately put me at ease."
And if her on-screen schedule sounds busy, Janel also has had some big news on her personal life too! She married her longtime love Chris Long in a stunning ceremony in Hawaii over the summer. It sounds like married life is going really well for Janel too!
"It's been so amazing! I can't believe it was three months ago because it feels like yesterday," she said. "It's just so wonderful, having a lifetime partner and being able to call him my husband. It's kind of hard being away from him right now, cause I'm up in Portland filming ("The Perfectionists") but we get weekends together… and that's amazing."
Check out the trailer for "Tiger" below:
-- Stephanie Swaim