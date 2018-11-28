Janel Parrish Dishes On Returning As Mona In 'PLL: The Perfectionists' & How Married Life Is Going

"She's so sweet and so hardworking and just so beautiful inside and out."

On top of new, exciting characters, fans of "PLL" are hoping that other core members of the show might make some appearances, and Janel hopes they will too!

"I hope so, absolutely. That would be amazing!" she said.

Janel has also been busy on the big screen too! The stunning star has a new movie "Tiger," where she stars opposite Micky Rourke, dropping on Friday.

"It's such an amazing, inspiring movie," she said of the film. "Mickey Rourke is a legend, I was so intimidated to work with him. Once we started working I completely forgot that he was Mickey Rourke because he was just so good and so in character that it immediately put me at ease."