Janelle Monae Rocks Rainbow, Ruffled Pride Dress At 2018 BET Awards — See The Look

The dress was perfect for the Sunday award show, which also fell during Pride Month! Twitter went nuts for the "Pynk" singer's dress with tons of fans applauding her Pride-themed gown.

Janelle has been open about her sexuality as a gay woman in the music industry. In May she told Rolling Stone magazine that her new album "Dirty Computer" is her most personal work to date and it really addresses issues she feels are important.

"I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you. This album is for you. Be proud” — and her skirt was just another reminder to live your best rainbow life," she told Rolling Stone.

This look is perfect for living your best rainbow life, Janelle!