Janelle Monae Rocks Rainbow, Ruffled Pride Dress At 2018 BET Awards — See The Look

Janelle Monae brought an array of stunning colors to the 2018 BET Award red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles.
The "Hidden Figures" actress hit the red carpet in a rainbow, ruffled dress from Nicholas Jebran. The gorgeous gown featured an embellished green lace bodice and layer after layer of rainbow ruffles along the skirt. Janelle polished off the whole ensemble with a train conductor style hat and a pop of red on her lips. She also added Tiffany & Co. jewelry for some extra glam.
Janelle Monae attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
The dress was perfect for the Sunday award show, which also fell during Pride Month! Twitter went nuts for the "Pynk" singer's dress with tons of fans applauding her Pride-themed gown.
Janelle has been open about her sexuality as a gay woman in the music industry. In May she told Rolling Stone magazine that her new album "Dirty Computer" is her most personal work to date and it really addresses issues she feels are important.
"I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you. This album is for you. Be proud” — and her skirt was just another reminder to live your best rainbow life," she told Rolling Stone.
This look is perfect for living your best rainbow life, Janelle!