Janet Jackson Asks Fans To Turn To God During 2018 Billboard Music Awards Icon Acceptance Speech

Janet Jackson shared her prayers fro the world during her 2018 Billboard Music Award Icon Award acceptance speech.

Following an energy-driven performance of her greatest hits like "Nasty Boys," Janet took the stage to thank everyone for honoring her with such a special award.

"I am deeply humbled and grateful for this award. I believe that for all the challenges, for all our challenges, we live at a glorious moment in history. It's a moment when at long last women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated or abused. I stand with those women and with those men equally outraged by discrimination who support us in heart and mind," Janet began.

Then she asked everyone to reflect on who is really the source of all energy on each.

"This is also a moment when our public discourse is loud and harsh. My prayer is that weary of such noise, we turn back to the source of all calmness," Janet continued. "That source, that source is god. Everything we lack, god has in abundance: compassion, sensitivity, patience and a boundless love. So again, I want to thank all of you for this honor."

"I thank god for giving me the precious energy to live my life as an artist, who every single day seeks to expand my capacity to love."

The stirring speech got a standing ovation from the audience, which included her sister LaToya Jackson and mom Katherine Jackson.