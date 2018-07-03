Janet Jackson Shares First Tribute To Late Father Joe Jackson In Touching Throwback Post

Janet Jackson is ready to grieve out loud. The music superstar has publicly mourned her late father, Joe Jackson, for the first time.

Janet shared a touching throwback photo of herself with the famous family's patriarch on Tuesday, using just a simple heart emoji as her caption.

A young Janet is pictured sitting on her dad's lap in the black-and-white shot, which she posted to her Instagram and Twitter pages.

????

Joe was buried on Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, Calif., according to the AP. It's the same resting place as his pop icon son, Michael, who died in 2009.

Janet was present for the private service along with other loved ones, TMZ reported. Plans for a public memorial are said to be underway. 

Joe passed away in Las Vegas last week at age 89. He is survived by his wife Katherine, eight children and many grandchildren, including breakout star Paris Jackson.

RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.

The 20-year-old honored her grandfather with a heartfelt Instagram tribute shortly after news of his death broke. Calling Joe "The HAWK," Paris commemorated his iconic legacy as "the first true Jackson" while also sharing gratitude for being able to say goodbye.

"Spending those last few moments with you were everything," she wrote in part.

