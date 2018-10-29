Japan's Princess Ayako Gives Up Her Royal Title To Marry A Commoner & Follow Her Heart!

Japan's Princess Ayako just gave up everything in the name of love! 

All romantics prepare yourselves, because this real life love story is about to sound like the plot of the next Netflix rom-com.

Princess Ayako of Japan, daughter of Emperor Akihito's cousin, gave up her royal status on Monday in order marry her love, Kei Moriya, a commoner that works for a shipping company.

The couple exchanged vows on Monday, October 29 at Tokyo's Meiji Shrine and looked completely in love as they made their way to their ceremony. 

Princess Ayako, 28, was stunning in a light yellow-colored uchiki kimono, which was embroidered with pink flowers and green leavesShe wore her hair back in a tradition style and also carried a fan. Her groom looked classic in a black morning coat and pin-striped suit pants. He donned a silk hat to polish off his westernized look. 

While the day was dreamy, what Ayako had to do in order to get there may be even dreamier. 

View this post on Instagram

???????? วันจันทร์ที่ 29 ตุลาคม 2561 - พิธีเสกสมรส เจ้าหญิงอายาโกะแห่งทากามาโดะ กับนายเคอิ โมริยะ ณ ศาลเจ้าเมจิ เขตชิบูยา, กรุงโตเกียว, ประเทศญี่ปุ่น ---------- On Monday 29 October 2018 - The Imperial Wedding of Her Imperial Highness Princess Ayako of Takamado and Mr. Kei Moriya at Meiji Shrine in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. ---------- Photos: Yuri Kageyama - Associated Press #japan #japaneseimperialfamily #imperialhouse #princessayako #keimoriya

A post shared by ROYAL Family in the WORLD (@royalfamilyintheworld) on

In Japanese law and custom, women who marry into the royal family will gain imperial status, but a woman within the royal family that decides to marry a commoner (like Ayako) must give up their royal title forever.

Another key difference? British women within the royal family can inherit the crown and become reigning monarchs. In Japan, the monarchy still operates on a patriarchal system.

In May of next year, Emperor Akihito plans to abdicate the thrown and his eldest son, Prince Nahruhito, will take his place.

Back to the love story; it appears that Ayako was happy to hand over her Princess status to marry her one true love!

View this post on Instagram

???????????????????????????????? พิธีเสกสมรส เจ้าหญิงอาโกะแห่งทากามาโดะ กับนายเคอิ โมริยะ วันที่ 29 ตุลาคม 2561 ณ ศาลเจ้าเมจิ เขตชิบุย่า กรุงโตเกียว ประเทศญี่ปุ่น ---- The Imperial Wedding of Her Imperial Highness Princess Ayako of Takamado and Mr Kei Moriya on 29 October 2018 at Meiji Shrine in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, Japan. ---- 高円宮妃久子殿下の三女、絢子女王殿下と守谷慧さんの結婚式が2018年10月29日に渋谷区の明治神宮で行わ。 ---- Photos: Imperial Household Agency, Kyodo, AP #princessayako #princessayakooftakamado #japaneseimperialfamily #keimoriya #japan #絢子さま #守谷さん #日本 #imperialwedding ????????????????????????????????

A post shared by Royal World Thailand ???????? (@royalworldthailand) on

"I am filled with happiness," she said according to USA Today after her wedding ceremony.

Ayako won't be the first Japanese royal to hand in the crown for love come 2020! Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of the emperor, plans to marry Kei Komuro, a commoner who is a paralegal in Tokyo!

So it must be true, love conquers all!

