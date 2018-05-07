Jared Leto Channels Jesus At 2018 Met Gala & Steps Out With Lana Del Rey

Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey, and Jared Leto attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Jared Leto took the theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" seriously at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday and stepped out with a Jesus-inspired look.
On fashion's biggest night, Jared went for the almighty God with a Virgin Mary blue Gucci suit with navy lapels, a large pink tuxedo shirt with a bow, an embroidered stole fit for a clergymen, and a gold crown atop his head. With his long locks dangling beside his face, Jesus…we mean Jared… looked ready to join sainthood.
And he had a leading lady to join him too! Jared set the dating rumor mill on fire as he stepped out with Lana del Rey, who looked equally incredible dressed as a version of Mary. Lana wore a classic religious style gown with a halo atop her head and a bird.
Both of their looks were designed by Alessandro Michele for Gucci, who attended the event with the two stars. For those curious about whether Lana and Jared are dating — the answer is no. They just ended up with the same Met Gala designer, hence there reason they they showed up on the red carpet with Alessandro.
The Internet was loving every minute of it, dating rumors or not! Fans called out Jared and Lana for their bold fashion choices and many couldn't help but note Jared's striking resemblance to Jesus.
Forget 30 Seconds to Mars, Jared is 30 Seconds to Heaven with this look.