Jared Leto Channels Jesus At 2018 Met Gala & Steps Out With Lana Del Rey

Jared Leto took the theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" seriously at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday and stepped out with a Jesus-inspired look.

On fashion's biggest night, Jared went for the almighty God with a Virgin Mary blue Gucci suit with navy lapels, a large pink tuxedo shirt with a bow, an embroidered stole fit for a clergymen, and a gold crown atop his head. With his long locks dangling beside his face, Jesus…we mean Jared… looked ready to join sainthood.

And he had a leading lady to join him too! Jared set the dating rumor mill on fire as he stepped out with Lana del Rey, who looked equally incredible dressed as a version of Mary. Lana wore a classic religious style gown with a halo atop her head and a bird.

Both of their looks were designed by Alessandro Michele for Gucci, who attended the event with the two stars. For those curious about whether Lana and Jared are dating — the answer is no. They just ended up with the same Met Gala designer, hence there reason they they showed up on the red carpet with Alessandro.