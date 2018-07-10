Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas (Getty Images)
Jason Aldean's family is about to get bigger!
The "You Make It Easy" singer, 41, and his wife Brittany Kerr announced they have a second child on the way on Instagram on Tuesday. Jason posted an adorable photo of their 7-month old son Memphis rocking a big brother onesie. He captioned the snap, " Sup everybody....... guess who is gonna be a BIG brother! #thisdude#aldeanpartyof6."
Brittany, 30, shared the same adorable picture and captioned her snap, "Here we go again!"
Jason also has two daughters , Keeley, 15, and Kendyl, 10, from his previous marriage to Jessica Aldean. The happy couple will definitely have to make room on the tour bus. Jason told Access at the ACM Awards this year that he and his wife were taking their son Memphis on tour with them.
Congratulations on the big baby news!
