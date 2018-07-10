Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Brittany, 30, shared the same adorable picture and captioned her snap, "Here we go again!"



Jason also has two daughters , Keeley, 15, and Kendyl, 10, from his previous marriage to Jessica Aldean. The happy couple will definitely have to make room on the tour bus. Jason told Access at the ACM Awards this year that he and his wife were taking their son Memphis on tour with them.

Congratulations on the big baby news!

