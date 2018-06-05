Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke Have Epic and Wild 'Game Of Thrones' Reunion

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke are back together again — and we are here for it!
The "Game of Thrones" stars reunited in Ireland earlier this week and it looks like the reunion is everything you'd imagine between Khal Drogo with his wife Daenerys Targaryen. Jason posted a video of sweet snapshots with his off-screen bestie on Instagram and captioned it, "Moon of my life @emilia_clarke every time I leave you my face hurts from smiling to much. I Fucking love you forever. Aloha j."
Seriously — these sweet nothings are too much for a "GOT" lover to handle.
Emilia also shared an epic snap from their reunion where she is laying straight back and Jason is holding her up using his serious muscles. She joked that their alcohol consumption may have had a little do with their acrobatic skills in the picture.
She captioned her pic, "FYI...This is the closest you’ll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift’ from dirty dancing. Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there’s no lake. And yes, I have no idea I’m NOT being raised above his head. (Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.)"
But the "Game of Thrones" reunion didn't stop there! The super awesome pair took their party to the streets with the rest of their famous cast and Jason posed for pics with Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and tons more of the cast.
If only we could have been a fly on the wall for all of this!