J.D. Scott Gets Engaged; Jonathan & Drew Scott Share Their Congratulations

Another member of the "Property
Brothers" family is off the market!
J.D. Scott, older brother to twins Jonathan and Drew Scott, is engaged to Annalee Belle!
"It looks like I get to spend the rest of my life with you," J.D. shared on Instagram on Monday. "I’m on cloud 9 right now! #SheSaidYes #Engaged#Proposal #LoveOfMyLife."
Annalee revealed in her Insta post that J.D. proposed on Halloween, but they are only now making the news public.
"IT. HAPPENED. WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!! 💍💍💍 @mrjdscott proposed to me on Halloween, but we only told friends and family until now. I’m bracing myself for all the “It’s about time” comments. Lol," she wrote, sharing the same pic of J.D.on one knee.
"The proposal was OUTRAGEOUS!" Annalee added. "He had hidden cameras so we should be able to share that’s eventually. It was one-of-a-kind for sure."
Jonathan responded to his older bro on Twitter, sharing his well-wishes.
"Congrats, Yeh. Now I have a second amazing sister," Jonathan wrote (his twin Drew married Linda Phan earlier this year).
Drew also chimed in.
"Congrats to my brother @mrjdscott and soon to be sister @annalee_belle! You are two of the most loving people I know and can’t wait to watch you walk down the isle #engaged," he tweeted.