Jeffrey Dean Morgan Opens Up About Delivering Both Of His Children

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is one hands-on dad!

While behind the mic on "The Howard Stern Show," the "Walking Dead" star shared that he played a key role in the births of his two children – 8-year-old son Gus and newborn daughter George Virginia – with his wife, actress Hilarie Burton.

"I delivered both children, but we went to a hospital to do it, just in case something were to go awry," the father told Howard.

When asked by co-host Robin Quivers if he knew what he was doing the first time around, Jeffrey admitted he had "no idea."

"I thought I was just there to lend support, hold the leg," the actor said, but a midwife guided him into taking a more central role. "As soon as the baby started crowning, they kinda just pushed me in there."