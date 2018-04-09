Jeffrey Dean Morgan Opens Up About Delivering Both Of His Children

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is one hands-on dad!
While behind the mic on "The Howard Stern Show," the "Walking Dead" star shared that he played a key role in the births of his two children – 8-year-old son Gus and newborn daughter George Virginia – with his wife, actress Hilarie Burton.
"I delivered both children, but we went to a hospital to do it, just in case something were to go awry," the father told Howard.
When asked by co-host Robin Quivers if he knew what he was doing the first time around, Jeffrey admitted he had "no idea."
"I thought I was just there to lend support, hold the leg," the actor said, but a midwife guided him into taking a more central role. "As soon as the baby started crowning, they kinda just pushed me in there."
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan arrive at Warner Bros. ‘The Losers’ premiere at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 20, 2010 (Getty Images)
Jeffrey and Hilarie welcomed Gus in 2010, but his birth didn't come without a hitch.
"I kinda waited too long to pull him out, and he came out, and his head was shaped like a cone," the dad revealed. "He got stuck in that no man's land."
When Hilarie gave birth to George this February, Jeffrey made sure not to make the same mistake twice.
"I was ready, and as soon as she crowned, I grabbed her a little by the cheeks, and pulled her out – perfect," he said.
In March, Hilarie debuted the first pictures of baby George on Instagram. In the collage's caption, the actress opened up about the tribulations she and her husband faced before welcoming their daughter into the world.
"It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby. The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby," Hilarie wrote in part.
The "One Tree Hill" alumna shared that more miscarriages followed. When George was conceived, the parents were hesitant about spreading their good news.
"I didn't want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it,"Hilarie wrote. "I didn't want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy's arms and I don't take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive."
Jeffrey shared his wife's touching post on Twitter, writing in part, "I just couldn't be more proud. Or lucky."
Despite his excitement about his new bundle of joy, the "Rampage" actor told listeners that he and Hilarie plan to remain a family of four.
"We're tapping out. Oh, dude, I'm 52," he said to Howard. "Two's perfect. A boy and a girl."
-- Stephanie Case